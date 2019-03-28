TTU Health Sciences Center to host event for those interested in health care careers

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Texas Tech University Sciences Center will be hosting a free event on Saturday for those interested in pursuing a career in health care.
The annual Future Healthcare Professionals’ Experience provides insight to high school students, college students and current professionals interested in entering a new career.
“This experience will feature informative sessions from all disciplines and is aimed at anyone interested in a health care career including non-traditional students looking at going back to school for another degree,” said Brooke Walterscheid, TTUHSC Student Government Association president and FHPE committee member.
The Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, School of Medicine, School of Health Professions, School of Pharmacy and School of Nursing will have faculty, students and staff in attendance to discuss what a career in each of their respective program entails.
“Students will also participate in anatomy demonstrations from our anatomy lab, tours of the F. Marie Hall SimLife Center and also get an overview on financial aid and a breakdown of the costs to attend an academic health institution and advice for applying to and attending an academic health institution,” said Walterscheid.
The event is Saturday, March 30 at the Academic Classroom Building at 3601 Fourth Street from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
The event is free and lunch will be provided.
Those interested can register the day of the event or online here.
