TTU Coach surprises player with family from Italy before Sweet 16 game
By Amber Stegall | March 28, 2019 at 10:59 AM CDT - Updated March 28 at 3:03 PM

ANAHEIM, CA (KCBD) - You may remember on Senior Night, March 4, Texas Tech basketball player Brandone Francis was surprised by Coach Beard when he flew Brandone’s mother to Lubbock from the Dominican Republic to see her son play. She hadn’t seen him in two years and had never seen him play as a Red Raider.

Last night, Coach Beard did it again.

He was giving a speech to the team and talking about playing for something and someone, and getting emotionally attached to the big game. He asked guard Davide Moretti to stand up and tell his teammates who he is playing for.

He said, “I’m playing for everybody in this room and my family... oh my God.” That is when Moretti saw several family members, who flew all the way from Italy to see him play in the big game tonight.

Texas Tech continues its NCAA Tournament journey tonight when they take on Michigan at 8:30 p.m. CST in the Sweet 16 Round in Anaheim, California. The game will be televised on CBS.

Here is the video of the surprise for Brandone Francis.

