TEA denies jurisdiction in complaint filed against AISD school board member

Source: Amarillo ISD
By Cassie Stafford | March 28, 2019 at 10:19 AM CDT - Updated March 28 at 10:19 AM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Texas Education Agency (TEA) has denied jurisdiction in the case of the complaint filed against an Amarillo Independent School District school board member.

Dr. Marc Henson recently filed the complaint against AISD School Trustee Renee McCown.

It comes after the resignation of Amarillo High School’s volleyball coach.

In the TEA’s response to Dr. Henson, it states, in part that:

Allegations related to local employment issues should be filed directly with Amarillo Independent School District through the school district’s local grievance process.
Texas Education Agency

When NewsChannel10 asked Dr. Henson what’s next, he responded, “I’m far from done.”

You can read the full response from the TEA below.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update information as it’s made available.

