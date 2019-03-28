Spearman man dead after Monday morning crash

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - A person is dead after he and his passenger were hospitalized by a Monday morning crash near Stinnett.
Around 10:53 a.m., Jeremy Burch was driving on State Highway 207, when his vehicle veered into a grass median.
The vehicle skidded sideways before rolling into the oncoming lane.
Both Jeremy and his passenger, Cindy Burch, were ejected from the vehicle.
Both were airlifted to Northwest Texas Hospital, with Jeremy suffering life-threatening injuries and Cindy suffering non-life threatening injuries.
Jeremy died Wednesday from his injuries at the hospital.
The incident is being investigated by the Texas Highway Patrol.
Fatigue is believed to be a factor.
