Registration open for conference for families of children with disabilities

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Registration is now open for this Saturday’s Route 66 Parent Conference, a conference for families of children with disabilities or special healthcare needs.
The Route 66 Parent Conference is a free event, open to parents, family members, educators and other interested community members.
The conference will include lunch, 16 breakout sessions, parent and professional presenters, and free childcare.
Topics that will be discussed at the conference include special education, mental health, advocacy, care for the caregiver and more.
There is no fee for the event but registration is required and available on-site.
The conference will be Saturday, March 30, at Central Church of Christ located at 1401 South Monroe Street from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
