Recycling program for City of Amarillo to extend

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The recycling program for the City of Amarillo will extend for another six months.
KB Recycling and other local business partners have agreed to extend the free recycling program in order to divert waste from landfills.
Locations for cardboard recycling are listed below:
- Amarillo Civic Center, entrance 8, downtown parking lot
- Sam’s Club, 2201 Ross Street
- Sam’s Club, 8952 Westgate Parkway
- Bentley & Associates, 7148 Bell Street
- St. Hyacinth Church, 4500 West Hills Trail/Amarillo Boulevard
The program is being extended for six months after the past holiday season saw 14,280 pounds of cardboard collected and recycled from KB Recycling and local businesses.
