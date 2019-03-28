Northwest Texas Hospital launches food security program

By Britt Snipes | March 28, 2019 at 5:08 PM CDT - Updated March 28 at 5:08 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Northwest Texas Healthcare System has launched a new program helping employees found in a food insecure situation.

Northwest Texas Healtchare System launched Snack Pak 4 Kids’ Snack Shack model for their employees, calling the program S.H.I.N.E., or Stopping Hunger, Improving Lives of Northwest Employees.

The program aims to help NWTHS employees who may find themselves in a food insecure situation.

Snack Pak 4 Kids said they are lucky to live in a community where businesses are stepping up to the plate and leading by example.

