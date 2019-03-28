NASA Space Mission Commander Captain Mark Kelly to speak at WTAMU

WEST TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY, TX (KFDA) - NASA Space Mission Commander Captain Mark Kelly will speak at West Texas A&M University next week as the Distinguished Lecture Series keynote speaker.
On Tuesday, April 2, the public is invited to hear Captain Mark Kelly speak about how to accomplish your mission. Attendees will hear him reveal what he’s learned about success through his missions in space and experiences in the Navy.
The event begins at 7:00 p.m. at the First United Bank Center in Canyon.
The event is free and open to the public.
