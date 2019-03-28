Los Barrios De Amarillo hosts Step Up to Success career day

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Over 80 students across Amarillo participated in a full day of learning about their career of interest.
Students spent the day with professionals in their selected career choice to learn the ins-and-outs of the career.
“So this year we have four career days,” said Mercy Murcuia the Executive Board Adviser for Los Barrios De Amarillo. “We have engineering with Altura Engineering, banking with Amarillo National Bank, aerospace and manufacturing with Bell Helicopter, and marketing with American Advertising Federation. So that is several companies coming together at one location. So the idea is that we get to give our students exposure into that career field and give them a hands-on experience.”
On Thursday, students participated in a day-to-day demonstration with Altura Engineering, which they seemed to enjoy.
“They showed me the VR which is right behind me," said High School junior Denbtrius Lee. "Which they take scans of the site, like photorealistic scans, and then you can go and stand and see the scale and see how everything, like what they design will effect the site. I think definitely this is where it is going to take me because I like problem-solving and I am really good at math and science, so I think it is going to fit me really well.”
Some students who have already participated in the career day chose to pursue these careers and are now interning at Altura Engineering or working for Amarillo National Bank.
“Well, what I like to see is just kids that have gone through here," said Jacob Moreno a Partner for Altura Engineering and Design. "One of our interns now came through the job shadowing program and is now going to WT to become a mechanical engineer. He works here about 20 hours a week. If he could work more, he would, but right now our goal for him is to get through college, get his degree and then hopefully he’ll continue working with us.”
Overall the students now feel closer to choosing a future career and may have future opportunities at these local businesses.
