Kids, Inc. looking for track coaches

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Kids, Inc. is looking for more track coaches for the upcoming season.
Track meets will be on Saturdays, with the first scheduled for April 6 at 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Practice times will be up to the coaches.
With the first meet coming up quickly, those interested in volunteering are asked to sign up as quickly as possible. Volunteers will be required to fill out a criminal history background form.
To become a volunteer coach, call (806) 376-5936 or email Kids, Inc. at info@kidsinc.org.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.