FirstBank Southwest Amarillo receives award for rainwater harvesting system

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - FirstBank Southwest Amarillo has received an award from the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) for its rainwater collection system.
The bank is among four other recipients annual Texas Rain Catcher Award, which is a rainwater harvesting competition and recognition program.
The award recognizes excellence in the application of rainwater harvesting systems in Texas, promotes rainwater harvesting technology and educates the public on this important water-saving practice.
During construction of the FirstBank Southwest Amarillo banking center in 2012, bank officials and landscape architects agreed they could do more to conserve water beyond xeriscaping. Rather than collecting rainwater from the roof and storing it in the tank, the bank decided to make the parking lot the collection system.
The system allows rainwater to be piped into an underground tank that can hold around 26,600 gallons of rainwater.
