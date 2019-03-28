FIRST Robotics Competition boosts tourism, encourages STEM education

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo will continue to be the site of a competition it hopes will shape the workforce of its future.
The FIRST Robotics District Event Competition was the first of its kind for the City of Amarillo and showcased STEM education while boosting tourism over a span of four days.
“We had 30 schools that brought in 852 students and coaches,” said Rich Gagnon, CIO for the City of Amarillo and Chairman of Amarillo Technology Initiative. “We had 60 volunteers. From a financial standpoint, we ended up bringing in $770,000 worth of revenue through hotel rooms and people eating.”
“The enthusiasm for what was going on was really great,” said Dan Quandt, Senior Vice President of the Amarillo Convention Visitor Council. “At the same time, while the parents are here and supporting their students, they’re looking around and saying, ‘Oh my gosh, look at all the stuff that’s going on here in Amarillo. We need to come back.'”
Gagnon, who helped bring the competition to Amarillo, says its success has blazed the trial for STEM education now and in the future.
“It gives the students the tools they’ll need to do whatever those jobs of the future may be,” said Gagnon. “That’s good for them as individuals, but it’s also really critical for us as a community. Change is going to happen. It’s inevitable. We as a community have to get ahead of that and prepare our students so we have the workforce that companies like Amazon and Google are looking for, when they’re looking for secondary locations.”
The event took place at the Civic Center, which Quandt says shows how the Civic Center can be used for unique events to boost attraction to Amarillo.
“Just think of what we can do if we had an expanded center and the other kinds of things we can do with that,” said Quandt.
As the competition expands, the goal for next year is to have every high school in Amarillo compete.
