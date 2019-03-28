City of Claude extending emergency opening of wood chipper site

CLAUDE, TX (KFDA) - The City of Claude is extending the emergency opening of the chipper site.
On Wednesday, the city posted on Facebook, saying many dumpsters have been used to dispose of limbs and tree debris. However, city officials urge residents to dispose of limbs and tree debris at the chipper site.
The chipper site will be open on Thursday until 4:00 p.m., Friday, March 29 from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 30 from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
After March 30, residents will need to haul limb and tree debris to the Armstrong County Landfill on the days the landfill is open.
If you have any questions, you can call the City of Claude at (806) 226-3261.
