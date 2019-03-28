Bringing new life to Amarillo businesses

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - One Pak-A-Sak convenience store is coming back to life after an electrical fire at the location on Bell Street burned the establishment down last September.
Now it’s being re-built from the ground up.
“We knew it was probably going to be a complete loss and it was just confirmed through the investigation,” said Public Relations Director for Pak-A-Sak Chelsy Ritter. “So in October of that year, we had to scrap the entire building, but the foundation, all of that, was able to stay in place.”
Earlier this month, the framing was finally up for the store, only for the mid-March wind storm to blow it down.
Ritter said despite the minor setback, the store is on track to being completed by June.
Luckily we still were able to salvage some of the framing it was still usable so we were able to start up again. And it was the very next day that they started putting the walls back in place.
Pak-A-Sak will be rolling out a new design for the building at this location.
They said the community showed it’s support for the store on Bell Street after it burned down and continue to do so as they rebuild.
It was surprising to us how much the community cared and how important that store was to their everyday lives.
And one local restaurant owner is breathing new life into his establishment through a remodeling project.
Construction to expand Sharky’s Burrito Company began just a few weeks ago and is expected to be completed next month.
“We’ve got a walk-in cooler that we’re moving to the outside of the store to kind of free up some space on the inside and it will attach to our kitchen which will be easier as well,” said Sharky’s Owner Brent Epps. “We’re moving our serving line out a little bit. It gets kind of crowded in certain areas. Mostly just cosmetics, we’re adding some windows right here, we’re adding some metal on the walls and re-painting the store. So when it’s all said and done, it’ll all be brand new.”
Epps said they’ll be open for business during most of the renovation period.
“In July, we’ll be here 15 years,” he said. “So we’re excited for a new look and nothing changes, the food’s the same, we’re adding staff members every year, trying to keep up with customers and we’re wanting to make sure it all goes well. So we’re excited for the new look.”
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.