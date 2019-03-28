Amarillo Sod Poodles release game day parking information

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles have released the 2019 general game day parking information.
On home game days, fans will have the option to park in three different team-controlled paid lots.
A north lot, located at 202 South Lincoln Street has 593 available spaces. A central lot, located at 302 South Grant Street has 238 available spaces. An east lot, located at 301 South Grant Street in the Santa Fe Railroad lot has 334 available spaces.
Each of these lots will cost $5 per car upon entry. The lots accept cash and credit cards.
The lots will open 90 minutes before first pitch, and gates at Hodgetown open one hour before pitch. On April 8 and July 4 games, gates will open two hours before first pitch.
Additional parking is available in the city’s parking garage. The parking garage access is $7 per car and is paid upon entry with easy-flow exit.
There are 20 handicap parking spaces available in front of City Hall and in the parking garage. There are also handicap parking spaces available in all of the other city-owned parking lots with accessible routes to the north and south side entrances of Hodgetown.
There will be no charge for parking of vehicles with handicap plaques or plates per Texas law.
Parking can also be found around downtown and in privately-controlled lots, as well as along Buchanan and other streets. Street parking in downtown is free Monday through Friday after 5:00 p.m. and on weekends.
According to the City of Amarillo, there are 7,256 public, private and city owned parking spaces within a 1,600-foot radius of Hodgetown.
The Sod Poodles open the 2019 season at Hodgetown on Monday, April 8.
Below is a map that shows the available game day parking.
