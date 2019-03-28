Amarillo police searching for missing man least seen on March 22

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo police are searching for a missing man who was last seen on Friday, March 22.
Police say 26-year-old Humberto Ibarra Jr. was last seen leaving his house in the 1400 block of Southwest 11.
He was last seen wearing a light blue t-shirt, dark blue jeans and white tennis shoes.
He is described as 5-foot-11 and 220 pounds.
Ibarra left the house driving his 2002 gray Ford Explorer with Texas license plate CBW-9724.
If you know where he may be, call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-3038.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.