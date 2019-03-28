Amarillo native serves aboard U.S. Navy submarine

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - An Amarillo native is serving the country aboard a United States Navy submarine.
Lieutenant Craig Noltensmeyer is a reservist temporarily assigned to Commander, Submarine Group Seven in Japan.
A picture taken recently shows him on the pier at U.S. Fleet Activities in Yokosuka, Japan.
“I joined the navy to see the world,” said Noltensmeyer. “I love Japan, especially the food! My advice to reservists considering duty here is to make sure you look up one of two places you want to see on your time off.”
Noltensmeyer was promoted to Lieutenant Commander in 2013.
