Upcoming panel to discuss relationship between American West, gender, Red Dead Redemption II

CANYON, TX (KFDA) - The Center for the Study of the American West is using a new medium to study the attitudes toward the American West in popular culture.
Along with Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum, the center will host Red Dead Rouge, a panel discussion of the role of women in the Old West, with a focus on the portrayal of women in the video game Red Dead Redemption II on March 28 in the Hazlewood Room of the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum.
Clips from the video game will be shown at the panel, and the members will have the opportunity to connect the clips to their topics.
Audience members will also be given the chance to ask questions of the panelists pertaining to the subject matter.
The panel will include:
- Dr. Amy Van Lintel - modern art scholar
- Dr, Jean Stuntz - Texas and U.S. history scholar
- Dr, Alex Hunt - American West and Southwest literature scholar
- Ms. A.J. McCormick - literature and rhetoric scholar
The event will feature light refreshments and is free and open to the public.
Doors will open at 7:00 p.m.
