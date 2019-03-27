'That’s right, they’re called the Sod Poodles’: Amarillo Sod Poodles release official team anthem

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - While opening day is right around the corner, the community continues to gear up for the inaugural season of the Amarillo Sod Poodles.
Today, the Amarillo Sod Poodles released their official “Sod Poodles Anthem.”
You may remember, after the five finalists for the “Name the Team” sweepstakes were released, we told y’all about an Amarillo man who took it upon himself to write a song about the Sod Poodles.
Carson Leverett wrote a song that he hoped would inspire others to change their tune and get excited for Double-A baseball.
Now, the Amarillo Sod Poodles have announced their anthem will be the song written and produced by Leverett.
The team name beat out other names, such as the Rocky Mountain Vibes, El Paso Chihuahuas and Hartford Yard Goats.
Whether you’re a fan of the name or not, it looks like it’s going to stay.
You can cheer on the Sod Poodles at the inaugural home opener on Monday, April 8.
