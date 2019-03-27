Texas A&M University System launches new campaign to encourage more teachers

CANYON, TX (KFDA) - Texas has faced an increasingly tight supply of teachers with kindergarten through 12th grade enrollment increasing by 14 percent and the number of teachers only increasing by less than nine percent since 2009.
In response, the Texas A&M University System is launching a new campaign, ‘We Teach Texas.’
The campaign not only encourages incoming freshman but community members who are looking to change their careers to become an educator.
“We also have an alternative certification program called PACE,” said Beth Garcia, Director of Teacher Preparation and Certification at West Texas A&M University. “And this is for somebody who has a bachelor’s degree or maybe a career in another field. And this is a way we can expiate that process and get them into a classroom much faster.”
The Texas Education Agency says within the past decade, Texas has seen a 14 percent drop in the number of initial teacher certifications.
“Numbers are of course important. We want to produce enough teachers to fill all the high needs areas. TEA states that we have high needs areas in special education, secondary mathematics, ESL and bilingual education, educational diagnosticians are needed, and we just want to produce enough to fill enough people to fill all of those areas and classrooms, but more than just filling the classroom we are providing high-quality teachers that will make differences in children’s lives,” said Garcia.
West Texas A&M University alumni support the campaign and feel that it is necessary to recruit great teachers.
“We need more teachers that care, that are not afraid to be the mother that don’t have it, or the confidence or just their safe place really because when they feel safe, they learn,” said Taylor Quirk, a teacher and WTAMU alumni.
The Texas A&M System has provided for teachers of Texas schools for more than 100 years and wants to encourage the community to consider teaching as a career.
