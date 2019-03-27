Randall County officials looking for man accused of assaulting a family or household member

RANDALL COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - Officials with the Randall County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help locating a man accused of assaulting a family or household member.
Jesse Madrigal, Jr. is wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office for motion to proceed/assault of a family/household member impede breath/circulation.
Madrigal is described as 5-foot-10, 155 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
If you know where he may be, call the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 468-5800.
