Man charged in Jayme Closs kidnapping, killings due in court to enter plea

Patterson told authorities that he decided "to take" Jayme Closs after seeing her getting on a school bus near her home, a criminal complaint says. He's accused of killing her parents, James and Denise Closs on Oct. 15 at the family home near Barron, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northeast of Minneapolis. He then allegedly threw Jayme into the trunk of his car and drove to a remote cabin, where authorities say he held her for 88 days until she escaped Jan. 10.