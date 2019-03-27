Hemphill County officials searching for man wanted for DWI charges

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is wanted for charges of felony driving while intoxicated, having at least two previous convictions.
Hemphill County officials are asking the public’s help finding Fabian Aguilar Jimenez for felony driving while intoxicated third or more.
If you know where he may be, call the Hemphill County Crime Stoppers at (806) 323-5327 or submit a tip online.
If your information leads to his location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $300.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.