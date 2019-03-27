Hemphill County officials searching for man wanted for DWI charges

Hemphill County officials searching for man wanted for DWI charges
Fabian Aguilar Jimenez, wanted for felony DWI 3rd or more (Source: Hemphill County Sheriff's Office)
By Kaitlin Johnson | March 27, 2019 at 11:02 AM CDT - Updated March 27 at 11:02 AM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is wanted for charges of felony driving while intoxicated, having at least two previous convictions.

Hemphill County officials are asking the public’s help finding Fabian Aguilar Jimenez for felony driving while intoxicated third or more.

If you know where he may be, call the Hemphill County Crime Stoppers at (806) 323-5327 or submit a tip online.

If your information leads to his location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $300.

Hemphill County Crime Stoppers Fugitive of the Week Fabian Aguilar Jimenez wanted for Felony Driving While Intoxicated...

Posted by Hemphill County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, March 27, 2019

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.