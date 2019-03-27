Education Foundation of Canyon ISD holding 2019 Benefit Gala

CANYON, TX (KFDA) - The Education Foundation of Canyon ISD will kick off its 2019 Celebration of Excellence Benefit Gala this Saturday at the WTAMU Legacy Hall in Canyon
The gala will feature dinner served by local public figures, as well as a cash bar and live music performed by Young Country.
Attendees can also participate in a silent auction.
All proceeds will go to benefit the foundation, which provides resources to the Canyon school district.
Those wanting to participate can do so at several price levels:
- Bronze - $500 - Reserved table for eight.
- Silver - $750 - Reserved table for eight; invitation to sponsor reception; event advertising.
- Gold - $1000 - All previous benefits plus a special table gift.
- Platinum - $2500 - All previous benefits plus recognition over PA system during event.
Partnerships can be purchased by calling Kelly Norman at (806) 677-2605 or by sending an email.
The gala begins at 6:30 p.m.
