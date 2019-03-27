Clovis man sentenced to 23 years for drug trafficking

CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - A Clovis man was sentenced to 23 years in prison on multiple charges, including drug trafficking, according to Ninth Judicial District Attorney Andrea Reeb.
After an undercover drug operation by the Region V Drug Task Force, a Curry County jury found 40-year-old Shannon Dwane Jackson guilty of trafficking controlled substances, tampering with evidence, resisting evading or obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A search warrant was executed on Jackson in October of 2014. While serving the search warrant during a traffic stop, Jackson resisted officers and fled on foot. He was eventually caught a few blocks away and was arrested.
Officers searched Jackson’s home and found 27.2 grams of crack cocaine, packaged in 63 individual baggies, as well as a large amount of cash, baggies, scales and a firearm.
A judge sentenced Jackson to 23 years on Wednesday and found that he was a habitual offender, having a prior felony conviction in New Mexico.
Jackson, who is also serving a sentence on a federal drug trafficking conviction, will return to federal custody before serving this sentence on the state conviction.
