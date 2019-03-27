Amarillo police seeking suspects in Wednesday night drive-by shooting

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened late Wednesday evening.
Around 9:45 p.m., APD was informed of multiple vehicles and two homes that had been struck by bullets near the 1200 block of SW 9th Avenue.
No injuries were reported.
Police believe there are two suspects in the shooting.
No description of the suspects or their vehicle was provided.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
Tips can also be reported online at the Amarillo Police Department website.
