Amarillo ISD names new superintendent, outlines contract

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Independent School District has officially named their new superintendent and have also released details on his contract.
Doug Loomis was hired by the board on Wednesday and approved a three-year and 3-month contract. Loomis’ salary is set at $260,000 a year.
Loomis has been with AISD for more than three decades and was selected as the lone finalist for the superintendent position at the beginning of the month after serving in an interim capacity since late fall.
The board did an internal search for a candidate instead of opening the position up to external applicants.
The appointment decision caused a stir among the AISD Board, with some members opposing the internal search, while other members believed Loomis’ experience left him qualified to hand any issues that arise.
