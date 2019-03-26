Woman identified after single-vehicle crash in Amarillo

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department’s Crime Prevention Unit has identified the woman who died after a single-vehicle crash in Amarillo this morning.
Earlier today, police were called to North Tennessee Street and Amarillo Boulevard for a single-vehicle crash.
Police say 60-year-old Karen Lynn Diaz-Green died as a result of injuries after losing control of her vehicle and hitting a tree.
Police say she may have had a medical condition and that speed is a possible factor in the crash.
The Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department is still investigating the incident.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.