Skunk killed in Potter County tests positive for rabies

The Texas Department of Health and Human Services said a skunk that was killed with a shovel in Potter County tested positive for rabies. This makes two confirmed cases for the disease in Potter County.
Last year, the county reported zero cases.
According to the report, a skunk was found on a woman’s porch, charging at her dogs. When the woman opened the door, she was only able to let one dog in while the skunk rushed the door, but eventually got the other inside. Once her dogs were inside, the woman killed the skunk in her backyard with a shovel.
Eight counties in the Panhandle have already had 15 confirmed cases this year compared to 16 last year.
