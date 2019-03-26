Retail space remains available as Hodgetown gets ready to open

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo’s ballpark is two weeks away from opening the gates, and retail space remains available directly across the street.
The MPEV, known as Hodgetown, is planning to open for baseball on April 8.
Across the street, there’s 24,000 square feet of retail space available, according to Coldwell Banker’s website.
“I think you’re seeing that all this investment in the main corridor is really starting to have the effect we wanted, and that’s to be a catalyst for other things, like the retail space around the parking garage,” said Beth Duke, Executive Director of Center City.
As for why the space is still available, those involved with the real estate listing say they will update us on its status in the near future.
Currently, the website lists the availability as 2,000 to 24,000 square feet at a price of $20 per square foot yearly.
When we looked inside the building on Buchanan, the space was empty and according to the website, available for a customized finish.
Center City says with 70 home games and seating for thousands each game, the extra traffic means more options for shopping, and eating downtown.
“We’ve been promoting them because we know the traffic count along Buchanan is so high anyway,” said Duke. “It’s a federal highway. We have the Civic Center, Embassy Suites, we have some stores there. We know it’s just going to bring more and more.”
Beth Duke says as part of downtown planning, the parking garage that surrounds it was built to support retail.
“We wanted it to have retail underneath so it could be more of a distance than simply a place to park,” said Duke. “I think that’s the future vision to bring more people downtown. They’ll be able to walk right across the street, be at the ballpark, and enjoy an evening downtown.”
If you’re interested in leasing the space, you can contact the realtors here.
