2 people found dead east of Sunray on Monday

MOORE COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - Moore County officials are investigating the deaths of two people after their bodies were found on Monday.
According to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, the remains of the two were found in a vehicle on a county road east of Sunray.
Upon finding the bodies, authorities contacted their Criminal Investigation Division for further analysis.
Details are currently limited, including the exact location of the bodies and the identity of those found dead.
