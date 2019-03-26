Names released of 2 people found dead near Sunray on Monday

MOORE COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - Moore County officials have released the names of the two people whose bodies were found on Monday.
The Moore County Sheriff’s Office said the two people involved are 18-year-old Abigail Widener and 24-year-old Sergio Perez.
Officials said the remains of the two were found around 3:00 p.m. in a vehicle on Keith Road about three miles south of FM 281 east of Sunray.
Upon finding the bodies, authorities contacted their Criminal Investigation Division for further analysis.
The bodies have been sent to Lubbock for autopsies.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to add new information as it becomes available.
