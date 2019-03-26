Memphis PD issues city-wide quarantine of pets after multiple confirmed rabies cases

MEMPHIS, TX (KFDA) - The Memphis Police Department issued a letter to residents today insisting they keep their animals at home after four confirmed cases of rabies in skunks in the town.
In the letter, officials ask all pet owners to keep pets on their property for the quarantine.
If any animals are found off the owner’s property, Memphis Animal Control will seize the animal.
In order to be released back to its owner, proof of vaccination must be shown or confirmed. If the animal does not have any proof of vaccination, an animal control officer will take the animal to get vaccinated and, at the owner’s expense, be issued a city tag.
The only exception to the quarantine is service animals, but they must have their vest on and the owner must carry proof that the animal is certified as well as proof of vaccinations.
Memphis PD said they issued the quarantine to try and protect pets and stop the spread of rabies from getting out of control after four cases of rabies were confirmed within the city limits.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.