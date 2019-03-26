City of Amarillo to host mobile health clinic on Wednesday

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo’s Public Health Department will be hosting a mobile health clinic site on Wednesday.
On March 27, the mobile clinic will be at Toot’n Totum No. 77 at 421 Tascosa Road from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
The clinic will offer adult immunizations, including pneumococcal (pneumonia), MMR (measles, mumps and rubella), flu, Hepatitis A and B, and many more.
Free rapid HIV and syphilis testing will also be available with results given the same day.
The cost is $14.85 per vaccine and those participating are asked to bring current immunization/shot records if available.
Walk-ins are welcome and appointments are not necessary.
Adults with Medicaid, no insurance or are underinsured are eligible to participate.
