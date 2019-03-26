91-year-old woman shot in APD’s ‘Crime of the Week’

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo police are looking for suspects in a shooting that left a 91-year-old woman in the hospital on Sunday.
Around 9:20 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of NE 24th Avenue in Amarillo.
Police said two men shot into the home of the 91-year-old victim, striking her multiple times.
She was taken to Northwest Texas Healthcare System with life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (8060 374-4400 or to submit a tip at the Amarillo Police Department website.
If your tip leads to an arrest, you could receive up to $1,000.
