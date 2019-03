Today is going to be another warm and pleasant spring day with temps warming into the upper 60′s and low 70′s. Skies will be partly cloudy with patchy fog this morning before clearing out this afternoon. Wednesday we could possibly see a few scattered thunderstorms. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with temps in the 80′s. We are still tracking much colder temps by the weekend cooling off into the 40′s and 50′s.