Amarillo Sod Poodles voted best MiLB team name

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Love it or hate it, but the Amarillo Sod Poodles name has officially been deemed the best in Minor League Baseball.
FOX Sports: MLB let the public vote on Twitter which Minor League Baseball team name is the the best out of 32 teams across the nation.
Majority of the MiLB team names in the bracket were anything but ordinary, including the Rocket City Trash Pandas, Montgomery Biscuits and Rocky Mountain Vibes.
In the end, the final vote came down to the Amarillo Sod Poodles and the El Paso Chihuahuas. After 8,857 votes, the Amarillo Sod Poodles beat the Chihuahuas by a two-percent margin.
The Sod Poodles celebrated their victory by ‘flexing’ their title on their brand new video board at Hodgetown.
Sod Poodles is said to be a pioneer’s nickname for the “Prairie Dogs", a fun loving local animal that is very aggressive in protecting its family and home.
After the announcement, many Amarilloans called for the team to go back to the drawing board. Someone even started an online petition asking the team to choose five other finalists.
Despite a mixture of opinions ranging from anger to confusion to excitement, Amarillo Sod Poodles was chosen as the official name for the new baseball team in November of last year.
The Sod Poodles will open the 2019 season on Thursday, April 4 at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi. The inaugural home opener at Hodgetown will be held on Monday, April 8, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
