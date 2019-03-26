Amarillo Sod Poodles box office, team shop to open Wednesday

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles box office and team shop are set to open on Wednesday, March 27.
Individual tickets to all of the team’s 70 home games will be on sale for in-person box office orders at Hodgetown or phone orders by calling (806) 803-9547.
Tickets can also be purchased online.
Box office and team shop hours will be from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturdays.
According to a news release, this season will feature promotions, such as $2 Tuesdays featuring $2 standing room only and lawn tickets, Thirsty Thursdays featuring $2 fountain sodas and domestic beers and Wiener Wednesdays featuring $1 hot dogs.
The home opener game is scheduled for April 8 when Amarillo will face off against the Midland RockHounds.
