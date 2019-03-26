Amarillo Jersey Mike’s to donate 100 percent of Wednesday sales to charity

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - 100 percent of sales from this Wednesday at Jersey Mike’s in Amarillo will be donated to Children’s Miracle Network of Amarillo.
Day of Giving is Wednesday, March 27 and Jersey Mike’s in Amarillo is celebrating in a generous fashion.
All day tomorrow, every dollar spent at the restaurant will be donated to Children’s Miracle Network of Amarillo.
In 2018, Jersey Mike’s nationwide initiative raised more than $6 million for local charities.
The Amarillo Jersey Mike’s is located at 2311 South Georgia Street and operates from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
If you don’t have the opportunity to make it to the restaurant tomorrow, Jersey Mike’s will still be accepting donations until the end of March.
