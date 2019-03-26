Amarillo church to hold Easter service at new ballpark

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Paramount Baptist Church will be holding a special Easter service at Amarillo’s new ballpark, Hodgetown, in April.
The church’s “Easter at the Ballpark” service is on track to be the first non-baseball event at the new ballpark.
“Our church is here for the community of Amarillo,” said Dr. Andrew Hébert, Paramount’s lead pastor. “We are going outside the walls of the church this Easter and we extend an invitation to everyone in our city to join us for worship.”
Dr. Hébert said that Hodgetown is an ideal venue to bring the community together to worship on Easter.
“In a community that so values the place of the church in our city, it is fitting that the first non-baseball even at the new ballpark is a worship service. I hope everyone will join us for this historic day of worship,” said Dr. Hébert.
The Easter service at Hodgetown will be Sunday, April 21 and childcare will be provided for children age three and under. Gates will open at 9:15 a.m. and service will begin at 10:00 a.m.
