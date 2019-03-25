Two teen suspects charged in Caprock High School burglary, vandalism

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Two teenagers are being charged after police identified them as suspects in a burglary at Caprock High School.
According to a news release, two male teens aged 16 and 14 are both being charged with burglary of a building.
Police say the two suspects caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage to several buildings across the Caprock campus on March 17.
Because the suspects are both minors, their names were not released by law enforcement.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.