SE 34th Ave reconstruction project impacts drivers, nearby residents

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - One phase of a road re-construction project in southeast Amarillo has closed traffic on Southeast 34th Avenue between Grand Street and Eastern Street.
The project on Southeast 34th Avenue is one of several that is funded by the City of Amarillo’s Proposition One bond voted on in 2016.
“This expands the road into a floor arterial and allows for better traffic flow heading out east over to Eastern as the city grows that direction,” said City Engineer for the City of Amarillo Matt Thomas.
At this time, traffic is being detoured to Southeast 32nd Avenue and into a neighborhood right next to the construction.
A portion of Bolton Street is also closed between Southeast 33rd and Southeast 34th Avenue.
“Part of this detour is because we’re installing some storm sewer as part of this project that has to actually cross the entire arterial,” said Thomas. “So that actually comes in at Bolton Street so we’re actually detouring people at Vernon Street which is a block to the west of Bolton Street. So we’re trying to get people to turn off before they actually get to the Bolton Street construction.”
One Amarillo resident Michael Davis-Lugo said he hopes the storm sewer solves some longtime flooding problems on the road.
“I think we needed it over here because what they’re fixing now always floods. The way that our drainage in this neighborhood works is it all filters down to that one spot and it always floods. People drive up into the park to get around it,” he said.
He also said speeding has been a major problem on Southeast 34th, even with a park nearby, but the road re-construction has helped.
“I was always worried that a kid was going to get hit, but this construction project actually slowed people down,” said Davis-Lugo.
Thomas said road re-construction for Southeast 34th should be completed by October of this year.
The current closures and detours will be in place for up to a month until the storm sewer installation is complete.
“The purpose, really, of this detour is so that we have a safe way of installing this storm sewer project without having traffic directly adjacent to the excavation,” said Thomas.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.