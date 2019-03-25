Refuse to Quit! Citywide Women’s Conference 2019 encouraging women to persevere

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Refuse to Quit! Citywide Women’s Conference 2019 is happening this weekend.
The conference is designed to encourage women to persevere in the face of difficulty and pain.
The conference will start on Friday, March 29 at 6:30 p.m. and will continue Saturday, March 30 from 9:00 a.m. until Noon. The event will be held at Polk Street United Methodist Church Great Hall located at 1401 South Polk Street.
Women are invited to learn from Nicki Koziarz who is a best-selling author and speaker with Proverbs 31 Ministries.
The coordinating churches sponsoring the event are Central Church of Christ, First Baptist, First Presbyterian, Paramount Baptist, Polk Street United Methodist, St. Stephen United Methodist, Washington Avenue Christian and Westminster Presbyterian.
The event is $20, which includes dessert on Friday night and brunch at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.
You can register for the event here.
