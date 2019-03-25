Foggy Monday morning

Fog will continue to impact parts of the viewing area through late morning early afternoon. Skies will clear throughout the afternoon turning mostly sunny. temps will be seasonal today warming in to the mid 60′s. We will gradually make our way into the 80′s by Thursday. We may see a few late day thunderstorms on Wednesday otherwise expect dry conditions this week. The weekend will see bigger changes. Cooler temps will move in and we may even see a rain snow mix.