Castro County Hospital District to hold grand opening of new senior living facility

DIMMITT, TX (KFDA) - The Castro County Hospital District is hosting a grand opening for its new senior living facility, Country View Living, on Tuesday.
Construction for the CCHD’s new senior living facility, CVL, was completed in February of this year. The facility currently has three residents and once they gain approval from health inspections, the remaining 29 people on the waiting list will be admitted into the 60-bed facility.
CVL will have a number of amenities, including a designated wellness center, rehab area, activity room, salon and chapel.
The facility has also partnered with Luby’s Culinary Services, which will provide food service to residents. Luby’s is not open to the public right now but the CVL hopes to open to the community in the future for lunch.
The partnership with Luby’s also gave the CVL the opportunity to bring Starbucks Coffee to Dimmitt. This decision was part of CVL’s hope to bring the community into the facility to visit with residents, especially those without family and friends in the area.
CVL will host a grand opening on Tuesday, March 26 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 701 Butler Boulevard.
The community will have the chance to sample Luby’s recipes and Starbucks samples, as well as walk through the facility.
