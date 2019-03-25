Caprock JROTC to compete in National Championships in Washington D.C.

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Students from Caprock High School are heading to Washington D.C. in April to compete in the Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps National Championships.
The Marine Corps JROTC is going to the nation’s capital after placing in a number of competitions this season.
The team placed fifth in the Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps Region 5 Championship in March, which consists of the top teams from Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Panhandle of Florida.
The team also recently won their second Red River State Championship in a row. This competition consists of all JROTC teams from Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle through Wichita Falls.
The team will now compete in the National Championships in Washington D.C. on April 13.
