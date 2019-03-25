Amarillo Sod Poodles alerting public of ticket reseller websites

Source: Amarillo Professional Baseball
By Kaitlin Johnson | March 25, 2019 at 12:36 PM CDT - Updated March 25 at 12:49 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles are alerting the public of the rise of ticket reseller websites.

These websites are hiking up the prices of tickets, as well as charging large transactional surcharges or fees.

The Amarillo Sod Poodles want to remind the public to purchase tickets through their team website.

Sod Poodles organization ticket prices are inclusive with taxes, ranging from $6 to $18. If you purchase a ticket online, there is at $1.50 fee per ticket.

Third party reseller ticket websites have sold tickets for $50 or more.

