Amarillo College encouraging students to participate in civic engagement, voting

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo College is encouraging students to participate in civic engagement and voting throughout a new campaign called “101 Reasons - 1 Week|1 Vote.”
Events will take place Monday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on the Oeschger Family Mall. A Friday event will be held from Noon until 2:00 p.m. in the College Union Building Oak Room.
A different emphasis of civic engagement and/or voter participation will be featured each day, beginning Monday, March 25.
Below is a list of events provided by Amarillo College:
- Monday - Adopt an Issue Day - An opportunity for students to present issues of concern to their specific groups
- Tuesday - Engage an Issue Day - When local non-profits visit the campus to interact with students
- Wednesday - Canvas the Issue Day - Featuring interactive opportunities through which students can express why they intend to vote
- Thursday - Voter Registration Drive
- Friday - Learning Through Service - Featuring guest speaker Dave Kelly, an associate member of and keynote speaker for the American Student Government Association
For more information on the activities related to “101 Reasons - 1 Week|1 Vote,” call Aaron Faver at (806) 371-5193.
