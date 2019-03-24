Motorcycle accident sends one man to the hospital with life threatening injuries

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A motorcycle accident on 34th & Bell sent one man to the hospital with life threatening injuries Saturday evening.
Around 8:45 p.m. police were dispatched to the intersection of SW 34th & Bell Street on a single vehicle accident.
A 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by a 58 year old male, had been southbound on S. Bell approaching 34th.
The rider lost control of the motorcycle causing him to skid into the intersection.
He was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.
The rider was not wearing a helmet and speed may be a factor in the accident.
The accident is being investigated by the traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.
