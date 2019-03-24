Amarillo Venom get the win over Salina in season opener

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Venom got their first win of the year in their season opener against the Salina Liberty at the Civic Center Saturday night.
The Venom fell behind early, but closed the gap before the first half was over. Former WT wide receiver Xavier Amey had the first touchdown of the night for Amarillo.
Amey caught six of quarterback Nate Davis’ seven passing touchdowns of the night, The Venom finished the game with a 63-57 win.
Amarillo hits the road for their next game on Saturday against Duke City, the defending league champs.
